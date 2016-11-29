Today we are pleased to feature author Randon Billings Noble as our Authors Talk series contributor.
In “The Sparkling Future, the Eternal Present,” Randon reads an excerpt of her essay, “The Sparkling Future.” She reflects upon the feeling of looking back on past work and (as an essayist) her past self.
Even if we — as writers– have “outgrown the person that told that story,” Randon discusses that this work can continue to have value for readers. The writer might no longer be the same person by the time the writing is published, but its message can still be relevant to those who read it.
You can read Randon’s essay in Superstition Review Issue 11. You can also visit her website to learn more about her and her writing.
5 thoughts on “Authors Talk: Randon Billings Noble”
Thank you for a great piece.
Thank you